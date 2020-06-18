Eurogroup's Centeno says there is margin for negotiation on EU recovey funds

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Mario Centeno, the outgoing chairman of the Eurogroup, said on Thursday there is margin for negotiation between European Union countries on the recovery funds approved to help worse-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no moral hazard, it’s not southern countries against northern countries,” Centeno said in an interview with Spanish TV station TVE.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 member states will meet by video-conference on Friday in what is expected to be only a first step towards a consensus on a joint economic rescue that has so far been a tug-of-war between fiscally conservative northern countries and a high-debt “Club Med” group of southerners. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado)