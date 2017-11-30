FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia's Kazimir confirms candidacy for Eurogroup chair
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Slovakia's Kazimir confirms candidacy for Eurogroup chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday he would be a candidate to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem as the powerful head of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup.

“Herewith I confirm that I put forward my candidacy for the #Eurogroup Presidency,” Kazimir said on Twitter.

“I see #Eurozone as engine of European #integration. Europe’s diversity is our strength – we’re one community and my ambition is to integrate euro ‘ins’ & ‘outs’, build bridges.”

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.