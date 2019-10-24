Germany's Schnabel sole candidate to replace ECB's Lautenschlaeger - Centeno

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Isabel Schnabel was the only candidate put forward to euro zone finance ministers as a successor to European Central Bank Executive Board member, Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who will step down on Oct 31, the ministers’ chairman Mario Centeno said.

Thursday was the deadline for euro zone governments to submit their candidates for Lautenschlaeger’s job at the ECB.

“By the deadline of the call for candidates, Germany was the only country to put forward a name: Isabel Schnabel, professor at the University of Bonn and member of the German Council of Economic Experts,” Centeno said in a statement.

Euro zone finance ministers will now consider her candidacy at their next meeting on Nov 7 and make a recommendation to EU leaders the following day.

The leaders will take their final decision on the appointment after having consulted the ECB and after a hearing of Schnabel at the European Parliament. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)