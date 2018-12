BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed to introduce by 2022 new rules that would facilitate the restructuring of public debt in the bloc’s countries, the chairman of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.

New rules on so-called single limb Collective Action Clauses will be introduced by 2022, Centeno said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)