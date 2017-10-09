FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem to stay on until January
October 9, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 10 days ago

Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem to stay on until January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem will continue to be the president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers until his term expires in January even though he will no longer be the finance minister of the Netherlands, he said on Monday.

Dijsselbloem’s labour party (PvdA) is not a part of Dutch coalition negotiations which are expected to be completed in the coming weeks, but he asked other euro zone finance ministers whether he could complete his term.

“There was unanimous support for that. Everybody was content with me staying on until mid January,” Dijsselbloem told a news conference in Luxembourg.

Ministers would vote for a new president at a meeting in December, Dijsselbloem added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

