FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Technology
Does Europe have what it takes to create the next Google?
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
Future of money
Europe main source of cash raised in cryptocurrencies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / in an hour

Slovak finance minister applies to chair Eurogroup - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir applied on Thursday for post of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, officials said.

Euro zone finance ministers, the powerful Eurogroup body that sets economic policy in the euro zone, will choose a successor to the current chairman, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, on Monday. In the election each of the 19 ministers has one vote and the winner must get a simple majority.

Latvian and Portuguese finance ministers have also applied, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.