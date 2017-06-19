FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 2 months ago

PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.

The acquisition is expected to add about $0.28 to $0.30 per share to PerkinElmer's 2018 adjusted earnings.

PerkinElmer also reaffirmed its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, PerkinElmer said in a statement. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

