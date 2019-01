Jan 31 (Reuters) - British business-to-business information provider Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said on Thursday it had named Leslie Van de Walle as non-executive chairman effective March 1.

Euromoney said Van de Walle, who is currently deputy chairman at Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc, would replace acting Chairman David Pritchard, who retires on Feb. 28. (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)