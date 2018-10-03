FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euromoney to sell Mining Indaba to ITE Group

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British business-to-business information company Euromoney said on Wednesday it would sell Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference, to trade exhibition organiser ITE Group for 30.1 million pounds ($39.1 million).

Euromoney said the business did not align with its strategy.

“We will sell it and recycle capital towards our main investment themes,” said Euromoney Chief Executive Andrew Rashbass. ($1 = 0.7690 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

