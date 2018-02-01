FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Corrections News
February 1, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Acquisitions help boost Euromoney revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous words from dateline)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor, publisher of the Euromoney magazine, said quarterly revenue rose 6 percent, as recent acquisitions more than offset the negative impact from a stronger pound.

Euromoney, which is 49.1 percent-owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, said total revenue was 100.8 million pounds ($142.83 million) for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, compared with 95.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

Underlying revenue, which excludes the effect of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, rose 3 percent. The group generates about two-thirds of its revenue and about 80 percent of its profit in US dollars. ($1 = 0.7057 pounds) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.