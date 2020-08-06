Belgium's Euronav reports record Q2, warns on dissipating demand

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian tanker operator Euronav reported record-high second-quarter earnings on Thursday but warned that floating storage demand dissipated sooner than it expected.

The company, which operates shipping and storage of crude oil, benefited from soaring demand for oil storage at sea during the second-quarter as buyers struggled to find storage space on land for surplus crude during a global economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Euronav, one of the largest tanker companies in the world, reported second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $354.9 million, up from $327.9 million in the previous quarter.