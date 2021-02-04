Euronav swings to loss, expects freight rate squeeze until late 2021

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Euronav expects pressure on freight rates to continue until late 2021, the tanker operator said as it reported weaker than expected quarterly results on Thursday, citing OPEC+ export cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on demand for oil.

Euronav swung to a fourth-quarter net loss of $58.7 million, against an average forecast of a $41.8 million loss in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. ($1 = $1.0000) (Reporting by Charles Regnier Editing by David Goodman)