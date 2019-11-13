Euronext plans cash-settled durum, feed barley futures for 2020

GENEVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Euronext plans to launch futures contracts for durum wheat and animal-feed barley next year, extending its coverage of agricultural markets, the European exchange’s head of commodities said on Wednesday.

Euronext is developing cash-settled contracts, without physical delivery, for several agricultural products, with the key ones being durum and feed barley, Nicholas Kennedy told Reuters.

The move is in line with plans Euronext outlined last month to use cash settlement to expand a commodity business that currently offers physical delivery of crops like wheat.