Euronext maize delivery silo to suspend inbound lorries

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Euronext says silo operator Socomac is to suspend intake of maize via lorry at France’s La Pallice port.

* The Socomac silo at La Pallice is one of the delivery points for maize traded on Euronext’s futures market.

* Socomac is to halt inbound lorry deliveries of maize on Nov. 2-9 following ship delays and in order to maintain its schedule of train deliveries, Euronext said in a market notice. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)