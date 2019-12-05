Market News
March 2, 2016 / 8:31 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Euronext to buy control of Nordics power market operator Nord Pool

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext has agreed to buy control of Nordics-focused power market firm Nord Pool, in a deal worth 850 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million) on an enterprise value basis.

Euronext, which earlier this year bought the Oslo Borse, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy 66% of Nord Pool’s share capital and voting rights.

Nord Pool group was created in 1993 and offers power trading, clearing, settlement and associated services in both day-ahead and intraday physical energy markets.

$1 = 9.1609 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below