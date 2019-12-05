Euronext to buy control of Nordics power market operator Nord Pool

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext has agreed to buy control of Nordics-focused power market firm Nord Pool, in a deal worth 850 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million) on an enterprise value basis.

Euronext, which earlier this year bought the Oslo Borse, said on Thursday that it had agreed to buy 66% of Nord Pool’s share capital and voting rights.

Nord Pool group was created in 1993 and offers power trading, clearing, settlement and associated services in both day-ahead and intraday physical energy markets.