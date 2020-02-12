Euronext says still analysing whether to bid for Madrid bourse

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext is looking at “all parameters” of the Swiss exchange’s offer for Spain’s Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) but has yet to decide whether to launch a counter-bid, Euronext boss Stephane Boujnah said on Wednesday.

“We are analysing all the parameters that are relevant to the BME situation, we are monitoring all devevelopments around that situation,” Boujnah told reporters.

Swiss exchange SIX made a friendly all-cash 2.84 billion euro ($3.09 billion) offer for Madrid bourse BME in November.

Euronext said at the time it was also in talks with BME with a view to a potential bid, without saying how much it was prepared to bid.

“This ongoing analysis may lead to an offer or may not lead to an offer from Euronext,” Boujnah said.