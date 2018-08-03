FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 5:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euronext's core profit rises on Irish deal, listings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Friday its second-quarter core earnings rose 11.9 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

Euronext said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 88.6 million euros ($102.7 million) in the quarter ended June from 79.2 million euros a year earlier.

Euronext operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin. ($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

