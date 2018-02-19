FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 6:36 AM / in a day

Euronext's FY core profit rises 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Monday its full-year core earnings rose 4.9 percent, as cost discipline helped offset an environment of low volatility.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 297.8 million euros ($369.6 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 283.9 million euros a year earlier, said Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon.

“Our confidence is strong for the next two years. Core business revenue should grow in line with forecasts, and we will continue our cost control discipline...” CEO Stephane Boujnah said.

Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 532.3 million euros in the year, while cash trading revenue increased 5.3 percent to 190.3 million euros, as strong market share and improving volumes helped battle low volatility, Euronext said. ($1 = 0.8058 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

