Euronext's Q1 core profit up 25.1 pct on trading revenue

May 15 (Reuters) - Euronext NV said its first-quarter core earnings rose 25.1 percent driven by trading revenue and strong cost control at the pan-European exchange.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 88.2 million euros ($105.13 million), the company said on Tuesday.

“The first quarter of 2018 marked a strong start to the year, with very high revenue capture from trading activities in a volatile environment and good performance from our market data and indices businesses,” Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said in a statement.

Revenue rose 15.9 percent to 146.7 million euros, Euronext said. Revenue from cash trading rose 19.4 percent to 55.7 million euros.

The company, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, completed a 137 million euro acquisition of The Irish Stock Exchange Plc in March.