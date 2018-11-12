Euronext's Q3 core profit driven by Irish deal, higher listings

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Monday its third-quarter core earnings rose 26.4 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 87.8 million euros ($99.21 million) during the quarter, from 69.5 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8850 euros)