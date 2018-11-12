Financials
November 12, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euronext's Q3 core profit driven by Irish deal, higher listings

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Monday its third-quarter core earnings rose 26.4 percent, helped by its acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, higher listings and a rise in trading volumes.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Lisbon and Dublin, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 87.8 million euros ($99.21 million) during the quarter, from 69.5 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8850 euros)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.