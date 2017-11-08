FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext's Q3 core profit rises on stable European macro environment
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 6:44 AM / in 31 minutes

Euronext's Q3 core profit rises on stable European macro environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said its third-quarter core earnings rose 13.3 percent, driven by improved trading volumes in a “stabilised macro environment” and gains from recent acquisitions.

Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 69.5 million euros ($80.52 million) in the third quarter from 61.3 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.1 percent to 128.7 million euros in the period.

“The third quarter of 2017 saw an improved trading environment, despite very low volatility, with a stabilised macro environment in Europe. This translated into improved trading volumes on both cash and derivatives markets...” Euronext said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.