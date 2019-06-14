France's Caisse des Depots to raise stake in Euronext to 8% from 6%

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French state-owned financial company Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it will raise its stake in paneuropean stock market operator Euronext to 8% from 6%.

Banks Societe Generale and ABN AMRO have agreed to sell a 1% stake each to Caisse des Depots, CDC said.

CDC said in a statement it invested in Euronext as it believes in its growth potential. Euronext earlier this month secured the acquisition of Norway’s stock market operator Oslo Bors in a 692 million euro deal.

CDC’s stake in Euronext matches the stake held by clearing firm Euroclear. The two companies will remain tied together by a shareholders agreement. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by GV De Clercq)