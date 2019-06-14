Financials
June 14, 2019 / 5:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Caisse des Depots to raise stake in Euronext to 8% from 6%

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French state-owned financial company Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it will raise its stake in paneuropean stock market operator Euronext to 8% from 6%.

Banks Societe Generale and ABN AMRO have agreed to sell a 1% stake each to Caisse des Depots, CDC said.

CDC said in a statement it invested in Euronext as it believes in its growth potential. Euronext earlier this month secured the acquisition of Norway’s stock market operator Oslo Bors in a 692 million euro deal.

CDC’s stake in Euronext matches the stake held by clearing firm Euroclear. The two companies will remain tied together by a shareholders agreement. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by GV De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below