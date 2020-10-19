Euronext fixes tech glitch that froze morning trading

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said trading would resume on Monday after it fixed a technical glitch that froze all transactions in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris for more than three hours.

The outage hit trading in cash equities, derivative products and commodity futures across Europe.

“Euronext is preparing for a resumption of all markets but the warrants and certificates one for which investigations continue”, the company said on its Twitter page.

The outage followed a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst ever outage for the world’s third largest equity market.

“No one can trade at the moment, everything is on standstill,” said Mikael Jacoby, head of continental European equity sales at Oddo Securities in Paris.

The CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt. Germany's DAX .GDAXI and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE have all drifted lower in the last 30 minutes.