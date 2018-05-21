FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shares in Luc Besson's EuropaCorp fall, Besson denies rape allegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in EuropaCorp, the film and TV studio group chaired by well-known French film director Luc Besson, slumped on Monday following the emergence of a rape allegation against Besson, which Besson denies.

EuropaCorp shares were down 13.3 percent in early session trading.

Over the weekend, Besson’s lawyer Thierry Marembert told Reuters that Besson “categorically denied” the allegation, made by an unnamed actress. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Simon Carraud; Editing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
