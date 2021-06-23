France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car rental company Europcar is seen outside Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French car hire group Europcar said on Wednesday it has rejected a takeover bid, without specifying the bidder, saying the 0.44 euro ($0.5254) per share price offered was too low.

Europcar said further talks might take place.

“The board of directors of the company has concluded that the price of 0.44 euros ($0.53) per share proposed does not reflect the company’s full value and value creation potential”, Europcar said in a statement.

Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from German carmaker Volkswagen.

($1 = 0.8379 euros)