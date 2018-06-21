EasyJet wants role in consolidation if it makes sense - CEO

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - EasyJet wants to be part of European airline sector consolidation but will only join the fray if it makes sense to do so, its Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said.

“There is a long tail of small operators that might find themselves in difficulty. We want to be part of consolidation,” he said, speaking at the Paris Air Forum on Thursday.

“But we will only do it if it strategically makes sense, commercially makes sense and if we can operationally deal with it,” he added.

He confirmed that easyJet was interested in Alitalia but added: “We will have to wait and see what happens.” (Reporting by Victoria Bryan Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Ludwig Burger)