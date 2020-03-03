British Airways-owner IAG says sticking with all aircraft orders

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG said the group was sticking with all its aircraft orders, as he believes the slump in travel demand due to coronavirus is temporary.

“We’re committed to taking all of the aircraft that we’ve ordered. This is a temporary issue so we’re not going to do anything that jeopardises the long term direction of the business,” CEO Willie Walsh told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

Asked specifically about a delayed order for the long-range version of the A321 passenger jet for its Irish Aer Lingus airline, Walsh said he had hoped they would have already arrived, but wasn’t sure now when they would come.

“That’s a good question,” he said when asked. “The sooner we get them, the better.”

The aircraft are needed to help with a plan to turn Dublin into a trans-Atlantic hub, he said.