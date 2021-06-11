Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Wizz Air expects its summer flying to beat pre-pandemic levels

By Reuters Staff

(Corrects paragraph 3 in JUNE 9 story after company clarifies it is operating at 60-65% of 2019 capacity, not about 90%)

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Wizz Air is likely to fly more this summer than it did pre-pandemic, said its chief executive, as European COVID-19 travel restrictions loosen.

“We are ramping up. We are seeing a less constrained environment going into peak summer and quite likely we’re going to be above our 2019 capacity in a month or two from now,” chief executive Jozsef Varadi told an online airlines event on Wednesday.

He said Wizz was already operating about 60-65% of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity.

That puts Hungary-based Wizz, which has an eastern European focus, ahead of many other European airlines which are operating less than half their pre-pandemic capacity.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

