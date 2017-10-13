Emergency slides on some Airbus planes may be broken - regulator

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pumps used to inflate emergency slides on some Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft may be damaged due to improper folding by maintenance crews that caused cracks or leaks in shutoff valves, Europe’s aviation regulator warned.

“The slide may not perform as required in an emergency evacuation scenario,” the European Aviation Safety Agency said in a bulletin published on its website.

It said it did not consider the issue to cause unsafe conditions on the affected aircraft but said it wanted to remind airlines and maintenance crews to follow instructions for folding and packing the emergency slides. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)