Belgian bomb squad find no explosives after Brussels scare

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Belgian bomb squad found no explosives after a man who claimed to be carrying a bomb in his car was stopped by police, Brussels prosecutors said on Tuesday.

“It’s a mentally unstable person,” a spokeswoman for prosecutors said. “The military did not find any explosive in his vehicle.”

She said that the suspect was from Rwanda and was not known to have a police record.

The bomb scare was in the district of Molenbeek, a poor area with a large Moroccan Muslim population that was home to the Islamic State members who attacked Paris in November 2015. (Reporting by Hortense de Roffignacde; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Louise Ireland)