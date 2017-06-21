FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels attacker may have supported Islamic State -prosecutors
June 21, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 2 months ago

Brussels attacker may have supported Islamic State -prosecutors

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - The man suspected of an abortive bomb attack on Brussels Central Station on Tuesday may have supported the Islamic State militant group, Belgium's federal prosecutors said in a statement after a search on his home.

Investigators found chemical substances and materials that could be used to make explosives and concluded that he probably made the bomb there.

"There are also indications that the suspect had sympathies for the terrorist organization IS," the prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop

