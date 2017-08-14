French prosecutor dismisses terrorism after car ploughs into pizzeria

PARIS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor said on Monday he was ruling out for now terrorism as a motive and opening a murder investigation after a man deliberately drove a car into a crowd of diners at a pizzeria near Paris.

“There is no doubt that he voluntarily decided to create what happened,” prosecutor Eric de Valroger told reporters at the scene of the incident.

The prosecutor confirmed that a 12-year-old girl was killed in the incident. (Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by Larry King)