European sales of gasoline-powered cars overtake diesel - ACEA
September 29, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 21 days ago

European sales of gasoline-powered cars overtake diesel - ACEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sales of gasoline-powered cars have overtaken diesel in the first half of this year, the first time since 2009, the European Automobile Manufactuers Association said this week.

The shift, in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, saw gasoline car sales rising by nearly 10 percent from the first half of 2016, making up for a roughly 4 percent loss in diesel car sales in the same period, the group said.

Sales of “alternative” hybrid, electric, LPG and natural gas-powered vehicles also rose by more than 35 percent to account for 5.2 percent of total car sales.

The group said car manufacturers cautioned that the shift to gasoline engines could make it tougher to meet CO2 reduction targets. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
