August 3, 2018 / 10:45 AM / in 5 hours

Poland's July new car registrations rise by 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GDYNIA, Poland, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s July new car registrations rose to 51,958, up 25 percent year-on-year, helped by strong activity by institutional clients, the Samar research institute said on Friday.

“Taking into account the number of new registrations it was the best July in the 21st century,” the institute said in a statement.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks have increased for 40 consecutive months.

The top seller this year is Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, with a 12.9 percent market share. It is followed by Volkswagen and Toyota with 10.64 and 10.61 percent market share respectively. The most popular model in 2018 is the Skoda Octavia.

Some 7.7 percent of the cars registered in July, around 4,000 vehicles, likely left the country for re-export immediately after registration, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj Editing by Alison Williams) ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
