FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 5, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 36 minutes

Poland's June new car registrations up 10.99 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gdynia, July 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose to 52,462 in June, up 10.99 percent year on year, helped by high activity by institutional clients, the Samar research institute said. “Taking into account the number of new registrations it was the best June in the 21st century,” the institute said in a statement.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks have increased for 39 consecutive months.

Top-selling car models this year have been the Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Astra, produced by Opel AG, and the Toyota Yaris.

Some 9.53 percent of the cars registered in June, around 5,000 vehicles, likely left the country immediately after registration, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; editing by Jason Neely) ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.