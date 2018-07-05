Poland's June new car registrations up 10.99 pct y/y

Gdynia, July 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose to 52,462 in June, up 10.99 percent year on year, helped by high activity by institutional clients, the Samar research institute said. “Taking into account the number of new registrations it was the best June in the 21st century,” the institute said in a statement.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks have increased for 39 consecutive months.

Top-selling car models this year have been the Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Astra, produced by Opel AG, and the Toyota Yaris.

Some 9.53 percent of the cars registered in June, around 5,000 vehicles, likely left the country immediately after registration, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; editing by Jason Neely) ;))