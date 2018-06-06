Poland's May new car registrations up 7.4 pct y/y

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 7.4 percent in May from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, driven chiefly by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 47,729, marking a 38th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, the private Samar research institute said.

Top-selling car models this year have been the Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen ; followed by the Astra, produced by Opel AG, and the Toyota Yaris.

Registrations in May were down 4.9 percent from April. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)