Poland's new car registrations rise 9.8 pct in 2018

GDYNIA, Poland, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s new car registrations rose 9.8 percent to 600,790 in 2018, helped by strong activity by companies buying vehicles for business use, the Samar research institute said on Friday.

Last year was the strongest since 2000, despite a fall in vehicle sales in December, when new registrations fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 52,373, Samar said, adding that December 2018 had fewer working days than December 2017.

Volkswagen’s Czech subsidiary Skoda was the top seller in 2018, with a 13.1 percent market share. It was followed by Volkswagen and Toyota, each with 10.5 percent. The most popular model was the Skoda Octavia.