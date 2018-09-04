Poland's new car registrations rise by 57.7 percent in August

WARSAW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s August new car registrations rose to 61,898, up 57.7 percent year-on-year, helped by strong activity by corporate and institutional clients, the Samar research institute said on Tuesday.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks have increased for 41 consecutive months.

The top seller this year is Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, with a 12.5 percent market share. It is followed by Toyota and Volkswagen with 10.77 and 10.73 percent market share respectively. The most popular model in 2018 is the Skoda Octavia.

Some 7.4 percent of the cars registered in August, around 4,600 vehicles, likely left the country for re-export immediately after registration, it also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)