FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland's new car registrations rise by 57.7 percent in August

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s August new car registrations rose to 61,898, up 57.7 percent year-on-year, helped by strong activity by corporate and institutional clients, the Samar research institute said on Tuesday.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks have increased for 41 consecutive months.

The top seller this year is Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, with a 12.5 percent market share. It is followed by Toyota and Volkswagen with 10.77 and 10.73 percent market share respectively. The most popular model in 2018 is the Skoda Octavia.

Some 7.4 percent of the cars registered in August, around 4,600 vehicles, likely left the country for re-export immediately after registration, it also said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.