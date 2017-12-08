Poland's Nov new car registrations up 9 pct yr/yr

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 9 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, helped by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 45,961, marking a 32th consecutive month of annual growth.

New registrations in January-November were up 15.26 percent, the data from the private Samar research institute showed, reflecting strong consumer demand.

Top-selling car models this year have been Octavia and Fabia models produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by Opel Astra, produced by Opel AG, and Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in November were down 0.04 percent from October. Samar said institutional clients led the year-on-year growth in registrations. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Lidia Kelly)