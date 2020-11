FILE PHOTO: Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Sewing stressed that in-person collaboration remained important and that the bank’s twin-tower headquarters in the city would be occupied next year.