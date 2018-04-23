ECB should support banks during wind-down: SRB's Koenig

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a role to play in providing liquidity to banks while they’re being wound down, the head of the European Union’s bank resolution authority said on Monday.

“Our fund will never be sufficient to be the sole answer and this means an important role for central banks, in particular for the European Central Bank,” Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, told an event in Frankfurt. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Catherine Evans)