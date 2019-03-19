Sweden's Northvolt applies for German battery production subsidies

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish battery manufacturing startup Northvolt has applied for a German government funding scheme aimed at supporting battery cell production for electric vehicles, the company said on Tuesday.

Northvolt said it would provide further details at a later stage but added it was a logical step to take a closer look at establishing production capabilities in Germany.

Germany will become a key market for Northvolt given that a significant portion of its volumes will be delivered to customers there, the company said.