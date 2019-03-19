UPDATE 1-Sweden's Northvolt applies for German battery production subsidies

(Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish battery manufacturing startup Northvolt has applied for a German government funding scheme aimed at supporting battery cell production for electric vehicles, the company said on Tuesday.

Northvolt said it would provide further details at a later stage but added that it was a logical step to take a closer look at establishing production capabilities in Germany.

Germany will become a key market for Northvolt given that a significant portion of its output will be delivered to customers there, the company said.

Northvolt said it now expected to spend 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion) on building a factory in Sweden to produce 32 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery capacity a year by 2023.

It had originally predicted it would spend 4 billion euros on the project but last year said it would spend “significantly less” than that.

Northvolt said customers wanting 16 GWh had already been secured for the near-term for that plant but capacity to be built at the same site in future would not suffice to meet forecast customer demand hence it would consider building a plant in Germany.

More than 30 companies have applied for the programme to support the production of battery cells, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Interested companies include German carmakers Volkswagen and BMW as well as battery maker Varta . ($1 = 0.8805 euros)