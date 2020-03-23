Cost of insuring against European junk debt defaults hits new 8-year high

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against European junk bond defaults jumped over 50 bps to a new eight-year high on Monday, as a rising tide of national lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers’ frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.

Markit’s iTraxx Crossover, an index of credit default swaps (CDS) for European junk-rated companies, rose to 725 basis points, its highest level since June 2012.