Britain's debt agency chief says don't rule out UK green bonds

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The head of Britain’s debt management agency said on Wednesday that a discussion on UK green bonds was taking place and just because the country has not yet issued such a bond yet didn’t mean it would not happen.

Green bond issuance has risen sharply in recent years. Germany expected to issue its first green bond in September raising focus on what other prominent countries might follow suit.

Just “because we have not done one does not mean it won’t happen,” Robert Stheeman, Chief Executive of Britain’s debt management office said, during an online panel discussion on sovereign green bonds.

Speaking in the same web conference, Anthony Requin, chief executive at the Agence France Trésor, said that France would probably be in a position in 2021 to consider issuing new green bonds too. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Marc Jones)