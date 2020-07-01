Negative-yielding corporate bond pile triples in June from May- Tradeweb

AMSTERDAM, July 1 (Reuters) - The market value of negative-yielding European investment-grade corporate bonds tripled in June from a month earlier, data from bond trading platform Tradeweb on Wednesday showed.

Nearly 10% or 332 billion euros of the 3.39 trillion euro corporate investment-grade bonds on the platform traded with a negative-yield at the end of June, the highest since March, Tradeweb said. That compared with 99 billion euros in May.

The pool of negative-yielding government bonds in the euro zone also rose, to its highest since February, at 5.24 trillion euros or 61% of the total 8.6 trillion euro market, Tradeweb data showed. That was up from 4.73 trillion euros in May.

In Britain, the pile of negative-yielding government bonds rose to 1.17 trillion pounds as of end-June, or 48% of the total market, versus 1.07 trillion pounds in May. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)