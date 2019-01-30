EU carbon market emissions fell 3 pct in 2018 -report

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emissions from power stations and factories regulated under Europe’s carbon market fell by 3 percent in 2018 as coal-fired power generation dipped, a report said on Wednesday.

Verified emissions figures are published each year by the European Commission in April, and can affect carbon prices in the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS).

EU ETS emissions fell to 1.7 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2018 from 1.754 billion tonnes, the report by green lobby group Sandbag and German thinktank Agora Energiewende estimated.

Total coal power generation in Europe fell by 6 percent in 2018 and was largely replaced by higher output from renewable power such as wind and solar, the report said.