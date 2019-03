LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) -

* The European Commission will on April 1 release preliminary 2018 carbon emissions data from energy-intensive companies in Europe covered by its Emissions Trading System (ETS), the Commission said on its website.

* The data is closely watched by the carbon market, and can affect EU ETS carbon prices.

* The number of carbon permits surrendered per installation for 2018 will be made available on May 2, it said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)