BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - An EU ban on the sale of snus, an oral tobacco product made by Swedish Match, is valid, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said on Thursday.

“Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Oe considers that the prohibition on the placing on the market of tobacco for oral use is valid,” the European Court of Justice said in a statement.

The EU’s top court usually follows the advice given by the advocate general. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)